China's Liu: China will push forward capital account opening, yuan internationalisation - state media

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China will steadily push forward capital account opening and yuan internationalisation, under the premise of focusing on preventing risks, state media People's Daily reported on Thursday.

Liu made the comments at a press briefing after the signing of China's "Phase 1" trade deal with the United States in Washington.

