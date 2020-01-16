Left Menu
Jaishankar, Iran FM discuss 2015 nuclear deal in New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday discussed recent regional development and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), an agreement signed in 2015 to limit Tehran's nuclear activities and allow international inspectors in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-01-2020 12:58 IST
  Created: 16-01-2020 12:50 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in meeting with Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday discussed recent regional development and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), an agreement signed in 2015 to limit Tehran's nuclear activities and allow international inspectors in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. The meeting of the two leaders took place on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020, which is currently going on in the national capital.

During the meeting, it was agreed to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship in 2020, said Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. Both leaders also recalled positive outcomes of Jaishankar's visit to Tehran for the 19th Joint Commission Meeting in December.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zarif held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Zarif, who participated in the Raisina Dialogue 2020, targetted the US over its air raid which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this month.

Early this month US struck and killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, or PMF. Following which, Iran carried out airstrikes on two basses in Iraq housing US forces. This event marked the escalation of tensions in the regions which were already at fever pitch since Trump withdrew from 2015 nuclear deal. The JCPoA is on the verge of collapsing ever since the Trump administration withdrew from it in 2018. The deal was signed between Iran and P5 +1 with the European Union. Under the agreement, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Since Trump announced withdrawal from the deal, Tehran and Washington are engaged in the war of words and have also been involved in carrying out attacks to infuriate each other. Washington imposed several sanctions to pressure Iran to renegotiate the deal and designated Iran's elite force Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Iran has also targeted the United States allies and people.

