Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian Islamist militants free 3 aid workers, other civilian hostages - U.N.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 13:29 IST
Nigerian Islamist militants free 3 aid workers, other civilian hostages - U.N.
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Islamist militants released three aid workers and other civilians in northeast Nigeria who had been held hostage since late December, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Thursday.

The people were kidnapped on Dec. 22 by militants posing as soldiers who stopped a convoy of commercial vehicles travelling towards the city of Maiduguri, the state capital of the northeastern state of Borno.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share first look of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first look of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the Imtiaz Ali directorial promises to be a perfect blend of modern-day and past love. A follow-up to the directors 2009 movie ...

Terrace collapses in Delhi's Mukundpur, two injured

Two people were injured after the terrace of a house collapsed in Delhis Mukundpur area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 12.44 pm after which two fire tenders w...

Raut withdraws his remark about Indira Gandhi meeting gangster Karim Lala

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his controversial comments wherein he claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai. If someone feels my statement hurt Indira Gandhis image or someones ...

Renault chairman says "no stress" to appoint new CEO

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday there was no stress to appoint a new chief executive at the helm of the French carmaker, adding current interim arrangements were working well.Senard praised interim CEO Clotilde Delbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020