Renault-Nissan alliance operating board to meet by the end of January-Senard

  Updated: 16-01-2020 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday the operating board of the Renault-Nissan alliance would meet by the end of January to decide on joint industrial initiatives.

Senard declined to go into the details of what these joint projects might be. He said cost savings could be "substantial" in the future but did not elaborate.

Senard stressed in front of reporters he was no longer worried about the future of the French carmaker's alliance with its Japanese partner, adding all the parameters that were now in place for it to succeed.

