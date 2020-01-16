Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEPs weigh Spain's request to lift Catalan separatists' immunity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Strasbourg
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:32 IST
MEPs weigh Spain's request to lift Catalan separatists' immunity
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Parliament began on Thursday debating a Spanish request to lift the immunity of two Catalan separatist MEPs wanted by Madrid. "This request has been submitted to the JURI (legal affairs) committee" to examine the request against the two Catalan lawmakers, Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, said Ewa Kopacz, one of the parliament's vice presidents.

The process could last for months. Puigdemont, the former leader of the separatist movement of Spain's Catalonia regions that includes Barcelona, has been living in self-exile in Belgium to escape a Spanish arrest warrant over his organization of a banned 2017 referendum on independence.

He took up his European Parliament seat on Monday under a European Court of Justice ruling last month that decided that his and Comin's immunity as MEPs kicked in on their election last May. That judgment applied also to another elected Catalan ally, Oriol Junqueras, who was detained in Spain and convicted in October, and who is now serving a 13-year jail sentence.

The European Parliament removed Junqueras's mandate in line with a later ruling from Spain's Supreme Court, leaving him in jail. The legislature often receives requests to lift MEPs' immunity from prosecution. It does not always agree to them but does accede in the majority of cases.

Whatever decision the parliament's legal affairs committee ends up making will be subject to a vote by the entire assembly for final approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM8 MH-LD RAUT Sanjay Raut withdraws remark on ex-PM Indira Gandhi Mumbai After criticism from ally Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his contro...

Putin's surprise pick for Russian PM addresses parliament

President Vladimir Putins nominee for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, addressed Russias State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday, outlining some of his key aims.Mishustin spoke of preserving Russias macroeconomic stability,...

UPDATE 4-Malaysia talks to India over palm curbs as wider trade dispute looms

Malaysia is talking to the Indian government and trade officials in a bid to resolve concerns over New Delhis new palm oil import restrictions, a minister in Kuala Lumpur said on Thursday amid a trade spat between the countries. Indias Hind...

Vu Technologies to close this fiscal with Rs 1-1.2K crore revenue: Saraf

Smart television maker Vu Technologies on Wednesday said its business has not been hurt by the overall consumption slowdown in the economy, mainly due to focus on younger buyers. The city-headquartered company will close FY20 with a 14 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020