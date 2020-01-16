Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers in Weinstein rape case begin questioning potential jurors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:31 IST
Lawyers in Weinstein rape case begin questioning potential jurors
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

More than 100 potential jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein were expected in Manhattan criminal court on Thursday as lawyers strive to choose 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide the former film mogul's fate.

The potential jurors, who have passed an initial round of pre-screening, include supermodel Gigi Hadid, who said she had met Weinstein before but could nonetheless be fair. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused him of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual. The allegations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which women have gone public with misconduct allegations against powerful men in business, entertainment, and politics.

Weinstein's trial kicked off on Jan. 6 and is expected to last up to months. During pre-screening, hundreds of potential jurors were asked whether they could be impartial and if their schedules and health allowed them to sit on the trial. In the next phase, known as voir dire, they will face detailed questions about their backgrounds and beliefs by lawyers on both sides.

Legal experts have said selecting impartial jurors in a case that has attracted a great deal of publicity could be difficult. Both sides will likely question potential jurors about their knowledge and opinion of the case, their work history and whether they have been victims of sexual misconduct, experts said.

Many potential jurors were dismissed in pre-screening after saying they could not be fair and impartial in the case. Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful producers, made his mark with critically acclaimed films such as "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love."

On Jan. 6, as the New York trial began, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced new sexual assault charges against Weinstein. On Wednesday, Weinstein filed a last-minute motion with a New York appellate court to have his trial delayed and moved out of Manhattan.

Weinstein last year sought to move the case to Long Island or Albany, saying media scrutiny in Manhattan would make a fair trial impossible, but the motion was denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Guv takes dig at CU VC's absence at St Xavier's convocation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took a dig at the absence of Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee at the convocation of St Xaviers College here. The governor was the chief guest at the convocati...

Subodh Bajpai is set to Inaugurate New Branch Office in Chandigarh; Announces Exciting Offers and Discounts

Subodh Bajpai Photography, the largest wedding photography company in India has announced the opening of its new branch office in Chandigarh. It has also announced attractive offers on wedding photography and pre-wedding photography packag...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indonesia Masters badminton tournament.Report of ISL match between Chennayin FC and NorthEast United. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW2nd ODI Kohli to...

Trai to telcos: Deposit unclaimed subscriber money to telecom consumer edu fund

Telcos will need to deposit unclaimed consumer money - like excess charges and security deposit, which could not be refunded -- towards telecom consumers education and protection fund after a stipulated period, Trai clarified on Thursday. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020