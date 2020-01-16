Record 45 mln people across Southern Africa face hunger- U.N. food agency
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)on Thursday said a record 45 million people in the 16-nation Southern African Development Community are gravely food insecure following repeated drought, widespread flooding, and economic disarray.
"This hunger crisis is on a scale we've not seen before and the evidence shows it's going to get worse," the WFP's Regional Director for Southern Africa, Lola Castro, said in a statement.
"The annual cyclone season has begun and we simply cannot afford a repeat of the devastation caused by last year's unprecedented storms."
