German foreign minister says Libya's Haftar backs ceasefire - n-tv

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Libya's Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, is committed to a ceasefire in the northern African country, Germany's n-tv television reported on Thursday.

"He has pledged to abide by the ceasefire, regardless of the fact that he did not sign the ceasefire agreement in Moscow earlier this week. This is extremely important," n-tv quoted Maas as saying after meeting Haftar in Libya.

