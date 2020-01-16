German foreign minister says Libya's Haftar committed to ceasefire

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Libya's Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, is committed to a ceasefire in the northern African country, the foreign ministry in Berlin tweeted on Thursday.

"General Haftar has signaled his readiness to contribute to the success of the Libya Conference in Berlin and is willing to participate. He has repeated his commitment to observe the existing ceasefire," the ministry tweeted Maas as saying after meetings in Benghazi.

