India, Bangladesh hold discussions on joint study for proposed CEPA

India and Bangladesh on Thursday held extensive discussions on a joint study for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a proposed free trade agreement aimed at promoting two-way commerce and investments between the neighboring countries. The discussion in this regard was held during a two-day long Commerce Secretary Level Meeting which concluded here on Thursday. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan, while the Bangladeshi delegation was led by Secretary, Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce Jafar Uddin.

"Both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest, like Border Haats, joint study for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, India-Bangladesh CEOs' Forum, sharing of trade data, regional connectivity initiatives, harmonization of standards, upgradation of border trading infrastructure and facilitation of business visas," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement. The meeting was preceded by the 12th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade, at the level of Additional Secretaries of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India and Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh on January 13 and January 14 in New Delhi.

Technical discussions were held in detail on various areas of mutual interest in trade and commerce during the JWG meeting. It was agreed that the next meetings of the Commerce Secretaries and the JWG will be held in Bangladesh, at mutually convenient dates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

