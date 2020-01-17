US senators sworn in to serve as jurors at Trump trial

Members of the US Senate were sworn in on Thursday to serve as jurors at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, administered the oath to the senators who will decide whether the president should be removed from office.

"Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help you God," Roberts said. Senators in the chamber responded: "I do."

