Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia to increase monitoring to curb deforestation, minister says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 02:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 02:05 IST
Colombia to increase monitoring to curb deforestation, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Colombia's environment minister said on Thursday the Andean country will increase monitoring of its jungles and forests to fight deforestation and protect the species that call these areas home.

Colombia, home to glacial mountain peaks, the northern part of the Amazon jungle and other ecosystems, is one of the world's so-called mega-diverse countries according to the United Nations. The country's government has taken pains to emphasize its environmental efforts, including last year's anti-deforestation Leticia Pact, even as it has inked new oil and gas contracts to boost its energy reserves.

"We are going to increase monitoring and control [of ecosystems] not just with satellites but also on the ground," Environment Minister Ricardo Lozano told Reuters in an interview. The country's national parks are not generally guarded by park rangers, instead relying on indigenous communities and military units for protection.

Lozano said keeping an eye on changing ecosystems was key to protecting biodiversity and it wasn't possible to make a distinction between animals and where they live when it comes to conservation efforts. "When habitats change, of course, species start to be more threatened," Lozano said. "They start to become more vulnerable, which is why we started the exercise to monitor the forests across the country."

Efforts to prevent deforestation would include increased fines for those involved in illegal logging and mining as well as other activities, the minister said. Lozano did not specify how much fines would be increased, but the government recently sanctioned an illegal logger nearly $400,000 for cutting down trees on 566 hectares (1,400 acres) in the southern jungle province of Guaviare.

Lozano said countries around the world need to work together with indigenous communities to track the condition of vulnerable species so they can better protect biodiversity going forward. The minister defended further exploration for oil and gas as part of what he said was an energy transition. Last year the government signed 31 contracts with oil producers.

"In every country, there is an energy transition taking place, and that energy transition is also taking place in Colombia," he said, adding that the government expects 11% of the country's energy supply to come from wind, solar and biomass sources by 2022. Colombia, which offers dream conditions for production of solar and wind energy, awarded contracts worth about $2.2 billion last year, but potential renewables investors have said major infrastructure construction and community support are needed to move many projects forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO's GSAT-30 satellite launched from French Guiana

Indias high power communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services was launched successfully by Arianespace rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, th...

Wildfire-hit countries in need of new strategies to tame burning threat

By Laurie Goering PARIS, Jan 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Wildfires around the world are surging in number, size, strength and destruction, driven partly by global warming, while ever more people and their homes lie in the path of danger...

U.S. weighs sending Brazilian migrants to Mexico amid spike in arrests

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS has considered sending Brazilian migrants crossing the border from Mexico back there to await their U.S. court hearings, according to a U.S. official and a Mexican official familiar with the disc...

FOCUS-Barrick Gold forges ahead on Papua New Guinea mine in face of local backlash

Barrick Gold Corp is set to elevate its troubled Papua New Guinea mine to its top-tier assets, despite landowner and government demands to cede a larger stake and deteriorating security at the joint venture with Chinas Zijin Mining . With a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020