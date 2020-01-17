Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Turkish soldiers among 10 killed by car bomb in Syria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 02:33 IST
Three Turkish soldiers among 10 killed by car bomb in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A car bomb attack killed 10 people, including three Turkish soldiers, in an area of northern Syria controlled by Turkish forces on Thursday, a war monitor and Ankara said. "Three of our brothers-in-arms fell as martyrs in a car bomb attack at a traffic stop," Turkey's defence ministry said in a statement, without adding further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group had earlier said the three soldiers and seven Turkish-backed fighters died in the blast in the village of Suluk, about 20 kilometers southeast of the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad. Turkish soldiers supporting Syrian proxies launched an offensive against the US-backed Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in October last year.

Ankara deems the YPG a "terrorist" offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. Turkey's soldiers and their Syrian proxies are regularly targeted in attacks in northern Syria, the latest coming last week when four Turkish soldiers were killed by a car bomb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO's GSAT-30 satellite launched from French Guiana

Indias high power communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services was launched successfully by Arianespace rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, th...

Wildfire-hit countries in need of new strategies to tame burning threat

By Laurie Goering PARIS, Jan 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Wildfires around the world are surging in number, size, strength and destruction, driven partly by global warming, while ever more people and their homes lie in the path of danger...

U.S. weighs sending Brazilian migrants to Mexico amid spike in arrests

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS has considered sending Brazilian migrants crossing the border from Mexico back there to await their U.S. court hearings, according to a U.S. official and a Mexican official familiar with the disc...

FOCUS-Barrick Gold forges ahead on Papua New Guinea mine in face of local backlash

Barrick Gold Corp is set to elevate its troubled Papua New Guinea mine to its top-tier assets, despite landowner and government demands to cede a larger stake and deteriorating security at the joint venture with Chinas Zijin Mining . With a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020