Left Menu
Development News Edition

WIDER IMAGE-From Australian bushfire ashes, a community rises in solidarity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 04:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 04:31 IST
WIDER IMAGE-From Australian bushfire ashes, a community rises in solidarity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

For two weeks, builder Rod Dunn has been living at a showground in a borrowed caravan, wearing an old coat donated by a friend. His house, car, sheds and work tools were wiped out by the ferocious New Year bushfires that swept through the Australian town of Cobargo, killing three of its residents and destroying dozens of homes, farms and vehicles.

Though he has lost everything, he counts himself lucky. "We live in the best place in the world," he said, nodding his head with certainty. "This has united people like you'd never have imagined."

Standing outside a shabby caravan with plastic chairs and dogs roaming around, Dunn recalls how a friend risked his life to rescue him from his blazing property, and how strangers from a town 70 km (43.5 miles) away gave him and his wife a tent to sleep in. "That tent saved us," said Dunn, a 62-year-old with an unkempt white beard that reaches his chest. "I'm totally overwhelmed by what we've seen here, the generosity of mankind."

Wildfires on a massive scale have killed 29 people since September in Australia, fuelled by record temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, turning swathes of farms and woodlands black, and blanketing the sky in haze. While residents of many of the fire-threatened towns and villages heeded advice to leave and head to evacuation centres elsewhere, Cobargo's less than 1,000 people chose not to abandon their town.

A handful of fleeing locals set up their caravans and tents at Cobargo's showground, defying orders by police to move to designated locations outside the town in New South Wales state. 'WE STAY AS A COMMUNITY'

Word quickly spread that a commune was forming. Caravans in tow, more evacuees arrived, among them farmers, some bringing horses. A kitchen, laundry facilities and a food bank were set up, and medics, a counsellor and a chaplain joined to support the displaced. Meetings were nightly and trucks rolled up daily, bringing water, food, animal feeds and huge hay bales for farms.

"We made the call that we stay as a community," said Tony Allen, a former mayor in the district. "We knew then that was a big risk, it's breaking every rule in the book, but this is the way to do this. We keep the community together." In Cobargo, a town known for its bookstores, century-old buildings and its annual folk festival, shops opened to accept donated goods, putting up signs that said "open to everyone" and offering clothes, linen, blankets and "free hugs".

A set of amber-coloured firefighter overalls was hung on the fence of one house, with a sign saying "thanks guys". Volunteers from elsewhere in Australia helped to clean solar panels, repair farmers' fences and clear debris from rural roads.

"There has been so much help and support. Everybody looks after each other. There are so many good people here," said Philippe Ravanel, a Swiss blacksmith, standing in the rubble of a 150-year-old home that he bought in 2006, of which only the fireplace remains. Hundreds of people flocked to a fundraiser at the local pub, The Cobargo Hotel, cheering and embracing firefighters as army personnel opened their vehicles to children and former sports stars mingled with evacuees and farmers.

Homes are already becoming available. Peter Hisco is moving to Sydney, Australia's largest city, and will rent his two-storey house to two displaced families. "My wife has a new job in Sydney so we'll rent both floors out at a reasonable price." Former butcher Barry Parkes, 68, who lost his house, two vehicles and his Harley Davidson motorcycle, said friends had asked him to house-sit for them. "We've had a lot of people offering us places," he said.

Rod Dunn, the builder, said a friend had kindly offered him use of his property, rent-free for a year. "It's a good place too," he said, smiling. "I should know, I built the bloody place."

For photo essay, click on https://reut.rs/3afbQiZ (Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Fed

President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, the White House said on Thursday.Trump has been critical of the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump put in th...

Journalist manhandled during former Kerala DGP Senkumar's press conference

A journalist was manhandled here on Thursday for asking former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithalas remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress...

FACTBOX-Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he abused his powers and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his effort to press...

Gay inmates tie the knot inside Cyprus prison

Former heroin addict Kevork Tontian met the man he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars. And not even his freedom was enough to keep him away from Wemson Gabral da Costa. Tontian, a Cypriot, says that after being released from C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020