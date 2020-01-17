Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's telecommunication satellite GSAT30 successfully launched from French Guiana

India's telecommunication satellite, GSAT30 was successfully launched from onboard Ariane-5 flight at the Kourou launch base in French Guiana in the early hours of Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 04:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 04:52 IST
India's telecommunication satellite GSAT30 successfully launched from French Guiana
Ariane-5 flight VA251 carrying GSAT30 and EUTELSAT KONNECT successfully liftsoff. Image Credit: ANI

India's telecommunication satellite, GSAT30 was successfully launched from onboard Ariane-5 flight at the Kourou launch base in French Guiana in the early hours of Friday. GSAT-30, India's first space mission in 2020, was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) at 2:35 a.m according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The European rocket Arianespace launched the GSAT-30 satellite for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Eutelsat Konnect satellite for the French telecommunications company Eutelsat. After a flight lasting 38 minutes 25 seconds, the GSAT-30 separated from the Ariane 5 upper stage in an elliptical Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Weighing 3357 kg, GSAT-30 will serve as a replacement to ISRO's INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage.

"GSAT-30 has a unique configuration of providing flexible frequency segments and flexible coverage. The satellite will provide communication services to Indian mainland and islands through Ku-band and wide coverage covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia through C-band" ISRO Chairman K Sivan said. The GSAT-30 will provide DTH television services, connectivity to VSATs for ATM, stock-exchange, Television uplinking and Teleport Services, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) and e-governance applications.

"The satellite will also be used for bulk data transfer for a host of emerging telecommunication applications," the ISRO chairman said. ISRO's Master Control Facility at Hassan in Karnataka took over the command and control of GSAT-30 immediately after its separation from the launch vehicle and preliminary health checks of the satellite revealed its normal health.

Meanwhile Eutelsat Konnect, a new generation satellite will provide telecommunication services across Europe and Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Fed

President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, the White House said on Thursday.Trump has been critical of the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump put in th...

Journalist manhandled during former Kerala DGP Senkumar's press conference

A journalist was manhandled here on Thursday for asking former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithalas remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress...

FACTBOX-Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he abused his powers and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his effort to press...

Gay inmates tie the knot inside Cyprus prison

Former heroin addict Kevork Tontian met the man he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars. And not even his freedom was enough to keep him away from Wemson Gabral da Costa. Tontian, a Cypriot, says that after being released from C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020