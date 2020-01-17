MQM ready to make any sacrifice for Sindh independence: Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain on Friday said that the problems of Sindh people can only be resolved after the liberation from "Punjabi imperialism". Hussain made these remarks on the 116th birth anniversary of the founder of the Jeay Sindh movement, Sain GM Syed, and said that his party is ready to make every kind of sacrifice to make Sindh an independent state.

"...This is his [Hussain] message on the occasion of the 116th anniversary of Sindh leader, thinker, intellectual, philosopher, great nationalist leader and founder of the Jeay Sindh Movement, GM Syed," said Hussain in a statement. He asked, "Whether the Sindh is really free or slave. Is the Sindhi, who owns the Sindh Dharti free to formulate policies or policies of Sindh or is he given dictation?"

Hussain pointed out that all the top posts in Karachi are held by people from Punjab. "Sindh is occupied by the elite and army of Punjab," he said. "The MQM founding leader Hussain said that the IG Sindh, DG Rangers, Corps Commander to Chief Secretary all come from Punjab. Hussain said that those who honor Sindh Dharti should pledge on the 116th birthday of Sain G. M. Syed that we would bring peace and satisfaction to the departed spirit of the leader G.M. Syed," Hussain said.

He asserted that MQM is with the people of Sindh in the struggle for their rights. "We have to inform the permanent residents of Sindh that we are with those who are struggling for the rights of Sindh with integrity and honesty or with the occupying forces of Sindh," MQM founder said.

Hussain urged Sindhis and Mohajirs to pay tribute to Syed by arriving at his shrine and lay a floral wreath on his grave. (ANI)

