Legendary Bocuse restaurant loses third Michelin star

Almost two years to the day after the death of famed French chef Paul Bocuse, his iconic restaurant has lost the coveted Michelin three-star rating it had held continuously since 1965, the restaurant guide said Friday.

The Michelin Guide told AFP it downgraded Bocuse's L'Auberge de Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or, near Lyon in food-obsessed southeastern France, to two stars in its 2020 edition because "the quality of the establishment remained excellent but no longer at the level of three stars".

