Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan court halts nuclear reactor restart citing volcano, quake risks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:32 IST
Japan court halts nuclear reactor restart citing volcano, quake risks
Representative image

A Japanese nuclear reactor near a fault line must remain shut because of the risk of its being struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, a high court ordered on Friday. All nuclear power stations were shut down after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident following a catastrophic tsunami, and many remain closed.

The Japanese public has turned against atomic power, despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe insisting the nation needs nuclear plants to power the world's third-largest economy, and the court decision was a boost for the country's anti-nuclear movement. The move by the Hiroshima High Court reversed a lower court decision in March that would have allowed the reactor at the Ikata nuclear plant in western Japan to resume operations.

The plant's operator, Shikoku Electric Power, wanted to resume work at the reactor, which had been halted for routine inspections and said it will appeal to the high court's ruling. The case was originally lodged by residents of a neighboring region who complained the utility failed to properly evaluate the risks posed by a local volcano and seismic faultlines.

High court presiding judge Kazutaka Mori revoked the lower court ruling that paved the way for the reactor to come online. Mori said there was an active fault line near the plant and safety assessments had been insufficient, national broadcaster NHK said.

He also argued it was not logical to assume that volcanic eruptions can be predicted far in advance, as assumed under the national standards for operating nuclear reactors, according to NHK. "There is a fault line within two kilometers from the nuclear plant but Shikoku Electric has not conducted thorough surveys, and the way the Nuclear Regulation Authority reached its assessment that there was no problem contained errors and inadequacies," the judge said, according to NHK.

Shikoku Electric criticized the ruling and stressed the scientific merit of the firm's argument that it was safe to operate the reactor. "After closely examining the decision, we will file a petition of objection so that the injunction will be canceled as soon as possible," the utility said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad perception; data shows India stable, peaceful: Minister.

Foreign tourist arrivals FTA up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad perception data shows India stable, peaceful Minister....

Trade unions at KoPT protest against Modi's announcement to

Trade unions at Kolkata Port Trust KoPT have started protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement to change the name of the port after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the move will hurt the history of the organisation. A...

Nagaland Assembly ratifies Bill to extend SC/ST reservation

The Nagaland Assembly on Friday ratified the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill, 2019, which extends quotas for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state legislatures by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the assembly was held to pass ...

Junior engineer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura

A 35-year-old junior engineer of state power department was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, an official said on Friday. Pradeep Kumar was shot at in the stomach around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Jamuna P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020