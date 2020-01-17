REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday prayers sermon that Iran’s missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had divine support in delivering a “slap on the face” to a world power.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ Australia's bushfire-stricken east welcomes drenching rain

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Intense thunderstorms with heavy rains dampened bushfires on Australia’s east coast on Friday, to the relief of exhausted firefighters and farmers battling years of drought, and granting a reprieve to the organizers of next week’s Australian Open. U.S.

PUERTORICO-QUAKE/ Trump declares Puerto Rico quake disaster, ties strings to relief

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico, boosting aid to the island a day after placing tougher restrictions on billions of dollars in delayed hurricane relief. YOSEMITE-ILLNESS/

Yosemite National Park says 170 people ill in possible norovirus outbreak (Reuters) - Some 170 people who have spent time in Yosemite National Park in recent weeks have suffered from a gastrointestinal ailment “consistent with norovirus” and two have been diagnosed with the illness, park officials said on Thursday.

BUSINESS CHINA-ECONOMY/

China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites, but ends 2019 on better note BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States, and more stimulus is expected this year as Beijing tries to boost sluggish investment and demand.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY-RETAIL/ UK consumers cut back on spending again, adding to economic gloom

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British consumers failed to increase their spending in December for a record fifth month in a row, adding to signs of a weakening economy that might prompt the Bank of England to cut interest rates this month. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ENTERTAINMENT-RECORDINGACADEMY-DU/ Recording Academy puts chief executive on leave days ahead of Grammys

(Reuters) - The Recording Academy, whose members choose the Grammy winners, has placed its president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave with immediate effect, it said on Thursday, just days before the Jan. 26 awards ceremony. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case is not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four men and three women were chosen on Thursday as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the #MeToo movement.

SPORTS TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEN/

Djokovic the man to beat, again, at Melbourne Park MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Gary Lineker’s celebrated quote that soccer is a simple game that “the Germans always win” might well be adapted to tennis and the inescapable dominance of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

OLYMPICS-2020-RINGS/ Giant Olympic rings installed as Tokyo enters final stretch

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organizers on Friday began the installation of a giant Olympic rings monument in the shadow of the city’s Rainbow Bridge. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/MALDIVES (PIX) (TV)

"We can't wait": Maldives desperate for cheap loans as islands go under The tropical Maldives may lose entire islands unless it can quickly access cheap financing to fight the impact of climate change, its foreign minister said.

17 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG-CLIMATE

Bloomberg releases plan to boost clean transportation The campaign of Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is expected to release details of his plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, including with the use of advanced batteries.

17 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT MYANMAR-CHINA/XI (PIX) (TV)

China's Xi meets Suu Kyi in Myanmar, to sign agreements Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on the second day of his visit to Myanmar and the leaders will witness signing of memoranda of understanding. Xi's visit marks 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

18 Jan USA-ELECTION/EDUCATION

Democratic presidential candidates attend Iowa education forum Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg will speak on Saturday in West Des Moines at a conference hosted by the Iowa State Education Association.

18 Jan USA-ELECTION/SANDERS

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns in New Hampshire ahead of Democratic primary White House hopeful Bernie Sanders will travel to New Hampshire to campaign ahead of the Feb. 11 Democratic primary election, in which he is among the front-runners in a crowded field of Democrats competing to take on Republican President Donald Trump in a November general election. Saturday sees Sanders in Exeter for a town hall event and holding a rally in Manchester.

18 Jan BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FRANCE-ENERGY/ French energy minister briefing

French energy minister Elisabeth Borne meets press for New Year wishes. Speech during the briefing is sometimes an occasion for the minister to present the government's energy agenda / priorities for the year. 17 Jan 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

SCHLUMBERGER-RESULTS/ Schlumberger offers look at 2020 oilfield services outlook

Schlumberger is expected to post per share earnings of 37 cents, down from 39 cents a year ago on weak U.S. shale spending but details of restructuring and 2020 outlook will be paramount. 17 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the New Jersey Bankers Association Economic Leadership Forum, in Somerset, N.J. 17 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-CENBANK/ (PIX) Zimbabwe central bank ends two-day MPC meeting

Zimbabwe's central bank ends a two-day monetary policy meeting. It is expected to keep interest rates steady but may announce measures to increase cash supplies to ease shortages and try to stabilise the local currency, which has been losing value against the greenback. 17 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

IMF-ECONOMY/GEORGIEVA (TV) IMF managing director addresses Peterson Institute in Washington

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at Peterson Institute for International Economics about "new research that IMF staff have developed on the financial services sector and its impact on income inequality." 17 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

TECH-ANTITRUST/ U.S. House panel holds Colorado hearing on digital economy competition

U.S. House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law conducts hearing in Boulder, Colo., entitled "Online Platforms and Market Power Part 5: Competitors in the Digital Economy." 17 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES Fed's Randal Quarles speaks in Washington about bank supervision

Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks about bank supervision at American Bar Association Banking Law Committee Annual Meeting. 17 Jan 17:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH FLORIDA-PYTHON HUNT/ (PIX) (TV)

'It was going for my throat': Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes Thomas Aycock's life flashed before his eyes one night in the Everglades as a 13-foot Burmese python squeezed his arm and a leg in its coils. Aycock, who was trying to bag the snake by himself, still recalls feeling its tail across his back. The state encourages hunters to capture or kill the giant, invasive south Asian snakes that are decimating local wildlife.

17 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AFRICA-LOCUSTS/ (PIX) (TV) Locust plagues devastate crops in Horn of Africa

Ethiopian farmer Ahmed Ibrahim batted empty water bottles in vain at a swarm of desert locusts the size of his palms as they devoured his field of the mildly narcotic leaf khat -- his family's main source of income. Scenes like this are happening either side of the Red Sea, on the coasts of Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, as locusts devour grazing for livestock and crops that families depend on for survival. 17 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/ (PIX) (TV) Philippines on edge as restive volcano rumbles

Residents of town near Philippine volcano Taal were on edge as activity from the restive volcano appears to be waning. 18 Jan 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2024/USA-BREAKDANCING (PIX) (TV)

U.S. breakdancing school eyes 2024 Olympics At a Washington breakdancing school, founder Antonio Castillo not only teaches the 1980's dance phenomenon to the next generation, he's also part of a team tasked with transforming it into an official Olympic sport. And many of his young students are already training intensively in hopes of winning gold in 2024.

17 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury selection continues in New York court for second week of Weinstein rape trial

Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. 17 Jan 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

USA-CONGRESSMAN/INSIDERTRADING (PIX) Ex-congressman Chris Collins to be sentenced for insider trading scheme

Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from upstate New York, is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to an insider trading scheme involving a biotechnology company on whose board he sat. The case is before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan. 17 Jan 19:30 ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.