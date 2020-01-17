Four of a family die as roof collapses due to incessant rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least four persons of a family, including two children, died and two were injured when the roof of their house caved in due to incessant rain in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said. The tragic incident occurred at Mingora in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

The spokesman for the Relief and Settlement Department said in total six persons were trapped under the debris of whom four were found dead, while two others were wounded. The injured were hospitalized in critical conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.