Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahore court adjourns hearing in terror financing case against Hafiz Saeed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:01 IST
Lahore court adjourns hearing in terror financing case against Hafiz Saeed
File photo Image Credit: ANI

A Lahore's anti-terrorism court adjourned the hearing in terror financing case against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed till Monday as arguments of the defense and the prosecution could not be completed on Friday. Saeed and others were produced in the high-security Anti-Terrorism Court- I (ATC), after which a marathon session of arguments in favor and against Saeed and his three close aides was held.

"Advocates Naseeruddin Nayyar and Imran Fazal Gull representing Saeed and Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab Abdur Rauf presented their arguments for about six hours regarding terror financing charges against Saeed and his close aides -- Professor Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Ashram and Abdus Salam Bin Muhammad," a court official told PTI after the hearing on Friday. He said Saeed's lawyers and the deputy prosecution could not complete their arguments. The court adjourned the day-to-day hearing until Monday.

On Tuesday last, Saeed recorded his statement before the court in two terror financing cases against him in Lahore and Gujranwala in which he pleaded "not guilty". In response to a questionnaire handed to him by the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore, Saeed dismissed all charges against him and pleaded not guilty.

The cases of terror financing have been registered against him in Lahore and Gujranwala cities on the application of Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab police. Cross-examination of prosecution witnesses against the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and his three close aides by the defense counsel has already been concluded.

The prosecution had produced a number of witnesses against Saeed. The ATC had indicted Saeed and others on December 11 in terror financing case.

The Counter-Terrorism Department registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organization for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Pound reverses gains after bleak British retail sales

The pound gave up early gains on Friday after UK retail sales data came in weaker than expected, prompting investors to price in greater chance interest rates would be cut at the end of this month.Sterling rose to a six-day high before inve...

Pentagon denies any move to de-emphasize injuries from Iran attack

The Pentagon said on Friday there had been no effort to play down or delay the release of information on concussive injuries from Irans Jan. 8 attack on a base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, saying such wounds can take longer to identify and ...

Mumbai City beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 to brighten chance of top-4 finish

Mumbai City gave their hopes of a top-four finish a big boost with a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League clash here at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday. Defensive mistakes cost Bengaluru dear and helped Mumbais cause a...

Karna govt has initiated procedures for banning outfits such

Karnataka government on Friday said steps had been initiated for legal action and banning organisations such as the Popular Front of India PFI which are allegedly involved in anti-social and terror related activities in the state. It has d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020