Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, China have long way to go to resolve trade friction: IMF chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:54 IST
US, China have long way to go to resolve trade friction: IMF chief

Washington, Jan 17 (AFP) The United States and China still have a long way to go to resolve their trade disputes although the partial deal signed this week is a step forward, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. "Trade truce is not the same as trade peace," she said.

US President Donald Trump signed a deal with China this week that ends the escalation but leaves in place tariffs on two thirds of the goods imported from the Asian economic power. In a speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Georgieva called the accord an "important" step but cautioned that "much more work is ahead to heal the fractures between the world's two largest economies."

The IMF in its economic analysis has estimated the trade conflicts and tariffs have cut 0.8 percentage points off of global growth but she stressed that most of that is not due to the tariffs but to the uncertainty, which causes companies to put the brakes on investment. "If I had to identify a theme at the outset of the new decade, it would be increasing uncertainty," she said.

With disputes still raging between the United States and Europe, she said "the global trading system is in need of a significant upgrade." Georgieva said uncertainty affects not only businesses but individuals as well, especially given rising inequality within many countries.

In Britain, for example, "the top 10 percent now control nearly as much wealth as the bottom 50 percent," she said. She warned that "excessive inequality hinders growth and... can fuel populism and political upheaval."

While government spending to help those at the bottom is key, "too often we overlook the financial sector, which can also have a profound and long-lasting positive or negative effect on inequality." In a new study presented Friday, the IMF highlighted how access to the financial sector in China and India in the 1990s "paved the way for enormous economic gains in the 2000s."

"This in turn helped in lifting a billion people out of poverty," she said. But she cautioned against the excesses that led to the 2008 global financial crisis, and noted that for many, the crisis has never ended, with one in four young people in Europe at risk of falling into poverty.

"There is no substitute for high-quality regulation and supervision," Georgieva said. "We are safer but not safe enough." (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Two cops transferred over baton-charge on anti-CAA protesters

As a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA continued in Badwali Chowki area here for the third day on Friday, two policemen including a senior officer were shunted out following an alleged baton charge on protesters the day befor...

Wrestling: Vinesh wins gold at Rome Ranking Series event

A dominant Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal of the 2020 season at the Rome Ranking Series event after teen sensation Anshu Malik settled for a silver in 57kg competition, here on Friday. Vinesh downed two tough Chinese rivals on her w...

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

Eds Changes slug Yerevan, Jan 17 AFP Armenian investigators on Friday said they had found the dead body of a former security chief bearing a gunshot wound,with an official saying it could be murder or suicide.The body of the former directo...

Clash breaks out between two groups in North 24 Parganas

A clash broke out between two groups in Kamarhatis Dasu Bagan area, police said on Friday. A few people were injured in the clash. Few motorbikes, shops and a flat were torched. Police conducted area domination exercise, said Manoj Verma, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020