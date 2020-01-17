French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier said on Friday a show scheduled for next week in Paris would be his last, after 50-year career on the catwalk that had earned him a reputation as the "bad boy" of the industry. "I will be celebrating my 50th anniversary in fashion with a major Haute Couture fashion show," Gaultier said in short statement.

"Be reassured that Gaultier Paris will go on, with a new project which I am the instigator, and that will be revealed to you very soon," he said. His fashion company could not be reached for further comment.

Gaultier, 67, whose first individual collection was presented in 1976, has long been known for pushing boundaries in fashion, blurring the lines between men's and women's clothing. His irreverent style and provocative reputation brought him both fame and contempt from other fashion designers. In 2018 for instance he produced a tongue-in-cheek fashion range inspired by cigarettes.

Gaultier is best known for some of his sexy designs and stage costumes, including a conic bra worn by singer Madonna. In recent years he had dropped more regular collections, focusing on producing one-of-a-kind ranges presented during Haute Couture fashion weeks in Paris.

