Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's farmers count cost after bushfires wipe out livestock

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kangarooisland
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 09:20 IST
Australia's farmers count cost after bushfires wipe out livestock
Image Credit: Image Credit:

In the wake of ferocious bushfires that tore through Kangaroo Island, local farmer Rick Morris has endured the grueling task of burying 400 sheep killed when most of his sprawling property went up in flames. "It puts it in perspective to say that we're one of the lucky ones," he said.

Australia is reeling from bushfires that since September have claimed 28 lives, including two on Kangaroo Island, and razed 10 million hectares (25 million acres) of land -- an area larger than South Korea or Portugal. Vast swathes of the burned land were used for grazing cattle and sheep, and officials believe the livestock toll exceeds 100,000 across Australia -- including at least 43,000 on Kangaroo Island alone, where farmers like Morris endured three blazes in just 10 days.

"We faced the full wrath of Mother Nature," he told AFP at his 930-hectare (2,300-acre) farm. "The fire (swept) from the south side to the north side of the island and took no prisoners between... I'm amazed there were not more people killed." Faced with the scale of the disaster, Australia's army has deployed 3,000 soldiers to assist in bushfire-affected areas.

Here, the defense force flew in firefighters from the mainland and dropped bales of hay from helicopters to farmers isolated by fires in the island's western reaches. Brigadier Damian Cantwell, the joint bushfire task force commander for South Australia state, said he foresaw a "long road ahead" for Kangaroo Island.

"I've seen a level of destruction which is still surprising me now," he told AFP. "There's a lot of farmers that are in distress, a lot of community members are struggling, some families have lost everything, and they're struggling to find out where they can move forward from here," he said.

"There's no end date assigned to this mission, and it's very important that there's no sense of anyone... thinking about when this is going to end." Kangaroo Island's agriculture industry is worth Aus$150 million (US$100 million), and farming is the island's biggest employer.

Local agronomist Daniel Pledge said farmers would need to buy extra feed for their livestock, pasture seed to restore burned paddocks and animals would be likely to conceive at lower rates due to stress-causing lasting impacts from the fires. "It's a snowball effect that we can't measure and we're very concerned for our local economy, to be honest," he told AFP.

"And these effects could flow on for up to five years, for certain individuals. And that is a long time." The country's farmers had already been battered by a prolonged drought that has crippled water supplies in rural areas across the vast and arid continent's southeast. National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simpson said they were increasingly under pressure across the country.

"Whether it's the drought or the recent bushfires, dry conditions are pushing many of our farming communities to the brink," she said. "It's a situation that grows graver each day, and shows no signs of abating." In response, the government has promised immediate support payments of Aus$75,000 to aid in farmers' recovery, which will be drawn from a Aus$2.0 billion bushfire relief package.

Morris, who is also the chairman of Kangaroo Island's agriculture industry body, said the financial support would be welcomed on the island. For now, though, he is keeping his remaining 4,500-strong flock close until the bushfire threat passes.

"We're hand-feeding them for all their nutrient needs, and that'll be the case until April (or) May when it rains, hopefully," he said. The mental and financial toll on farmers is likely to claim some of the island's agriculture businesses, but many are already starting to look to the future. Morris, for one, is optimistic.

"When this fire settles down, we'll be able to regroup... and move forward as a whole community," he said. "We've been burnt -- we're not broken."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Ken Starr, celebrity lawyer Dershowitz join Trump defense team

Washington, Jan 18 AFP Ken Starr, who was at the center of Bill Clintons impeachment in the 1990s, and Americas biggest celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz were announced Friday to be joining President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment defense....

Tennis-More seasoned, less fearless, Osaka set for Australian Open defence

Naomi Osaka has learned to appreciate her victories more after enduring the toughest year of her fledgling career and the Japanese world number three says mentally she is in a better place to launch her Australian Open title defense.Osaka s...

Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Jan 18

Stories on US President Donald Trumps impeachment trial. US reaction to Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneis address during Friday prayers. Story on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshis visit to Washington. Chinese Pr...

Blazers' McCollum exits with sprained ankle

Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum departed Portlands Friday road game against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle. The Trail Blazers later announced that he wouldnt return to the contest.McCollum i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020