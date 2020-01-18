Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon indigenous leaders accuse Brazil of 'genocide' policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Piaracu
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 11:33 IST
Amazon indigenous leaders accuse Brazil of 'genocide' policy

Piaracu (Brazil), Jan 18 (AFP) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's pledge to open up the Amazon to mining companies was tantamount to "genocide", indigenous leaders said Friday at a meeting to oppose the government's environmental policies. Hundreds of elders gathered this week at Pairacu, deep in the rainforest, to form a united front against Bolsonaro's environmental policies, which have seen deforestation in the jungle nearly double since the Brazilian leader came to power a year ago.

"Our aim was to join forces and denounce the fact that the Brazilian government's political policy of genocide, ethnocide and ecocide is under way," the group said in a draft manifesto drawn up at the end of the summit. "We do not accept mining on our lands, loggers, illegal fishermen or hydroelectricity. We are opposed to anything that destroys the forest," the text said.

They also said that "government threats and hate speech" had encouraged violence against Amazon communities and demanded punishment for the murder of indigenous leaders. At least eight indigenous leaders were killed last year.

Brazil's leading indigenous chief, Raoni Metuktire, said Thursday he would personally travel to the capital Brasilia to present the meeting's demands to Congress. "Over there, I'm going to ask Bolsonaro why he speaks so badly about the indigenous peoples," said the 89-year-old leader of the Kayapo tribe.

Preliminary data collected by the National Institute for Space Research showed an 85 percent increase in Amazon deforestation last year when compared to 2018. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas ready to live the dream again in Melbourne

With Melbournes large Greek community certain to come out and support him in large numbers, the Australian Open is the closest Stefanos Tsitsipas will come to a home Grand Slam and the young gun is determined to put on a show for his fans.T...

UPDATE 2-China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus strain in the central city of Wuhan, raising concerns that the disease could spre...

Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will get a chance to beat his old team twice a year after he was hired Friday to be the New York Giants offensive coordinator. Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednes...

Tennis-Shapovalov says will default match if forced to play in poor air

World number 13 Denis Shapovalov says he will refuse to play at the Australian Open if forced to compete in poor air and expects other leading players at the Grand Slam tournament would do the same if their health is at risk.Organizers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020