The United Nations mission in Libya said on Saturday it was deeply concerned over efforts to disrupt oil production in the country and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

"This move would have devastating consequences first and foremost for the Libyan people who depend on the free flow of oil for their well-being," the mission said.

