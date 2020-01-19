Left Menu
Lebanon: Security forces clash with anti-govt protesters trying to reach Martyr's Square

Violent clash erupted between security forces and Lebanese anti-government protesters who were trying to reach Martyrs' Square in the capital, the hub of a months-long protest movement calling for changes to the country's political and financial systems.

  • Beirut
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 02:06 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 02:06 IST
Protesters during anti government protests in Beirut, Lebanon (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Al Jazeera reported that security forces used tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds of anti-government protesters trying to reach Martyrs' Square.

Sputnik reported that protesters from across Lebanon flocked to Beirut earlier in the day to attend the "Saturday of outrage" rally near the parliament building, even as President Michel Aoun urged the army and security commanders to restore peace in Beirut. The protests turned violent with protestors throwing stones and rods at the security forces and even attempted to storm the fences of Parliament building.

"A direct and violent confrontation is taking place with anti-riot police at one of the entrances to parliament," Al Jazeera quoted the Internal Security Forces as saying on Twitter. "We ask peaceful protesters to keep away from the site of the rioting for their safety," they said.

The ongoing unrest in Lebanon, started on October 17 last year, following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the controversial measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand reforms amid a protracted economic and financial crisis. (ANI)

