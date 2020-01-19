Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: 'El Chapo' beer launched by daughter
Drink like a Mexican kingpin: 'El Chapo' beer launched by daughter

Have a cold one, have an "El Chapo" beer. That's the message of Alejandrina Guzman, whose company has developed a craft beer dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The beer is part of the "El Chapo 701" brand, which has already launched a clothing line, and gets its name from when Forbes named him the 701st richest person in the world in 2009. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion at the time.

