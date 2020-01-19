Left Menu
NSA Doval meets Lankan Prez, pledges USD 50 mn security assistance from India

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Doval_Ajit12)

India has pledged a USD 50 million security assistance to Sri Lanka as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defense, intelligence sharing, and maritime security. Doval arrived in Colombo on Saturday on a previously unannounced visit during which he also met several foreign diplomats and discussed important issues of mutual interest.

"A very cordial discussion was held with National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval today. Strengthening of bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, maritime security & fostering of regional collaboration, were some of the key points of discussion," President Rajapaksa tweeted on Saturday. The President's office said Doval pledged that India will provide USD 50 million to Sri Lanka to help the country purchase equipment for its security forces.

During the talks, India also pledged to provide assistance to Sri Lanka with technology on intelligence gathering, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. The President's office said President Rajapaksa and Doval also discussed improving bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation between the armed forces and coastguard agencies of the two countries and maritime security.

Doval pointed out the importance of reviewing the intelligence related to the maritime zone between Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and India. He said other regional countries should also be brought into this process as observers, the paper said, quoting the President's office. Doval has become the second-highest-ranking Indian official to visit Colombo after Rajapaksa assumed office in mid-November.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka soon after Rajapaksa's election victory, amid China's growing influence in the island nation. Rajapaksa chose New Delhi for his first overseas visit after becoming the president.

India's pledge for enhancing defense cooperation comes days after Russia said it will assist Sri Lanka, which is seeking ways to consolidate its regional position through balanced diplomacy and attracting foreign investments, to improve its defense capacity. "We have been providing Sri Lanka cooperation in defense and we will continue to do so," Russian Foreign Minister Serge Lavrov said here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka has seen a flurry of visits from high ranking foreign officials this month, including from US' Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

