Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Libya peace summit struggles to draw eastern commander Haftar back into diplomacy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Libya peace summit struggles to draw eastern commander Haftar back into diplomacy
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Countries struggled at an international peace summit for Libya struggled on Sunday to draw eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar back into diplomacy, days after he quit talks and more than half of Libya's oil output was shut in areas he controls. Haftar, whose forces are bearing down on the capital Tripoli with the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries and African troops, was expected to attend the one-day summit despite having abandoned talks last week.

Turkey has rushed troops to Tripoli to help an internationally recognized government resist Haftar's assault. Up to 2,000 Turkish-backed fighters from Syria's civil war have also joined the battle, a U.N. official said on Saturday. Haftar quit a Turkish-Russian summit a week ago and escalated the conflict on Friday when eastern oil ports were shut down. The National Oil Corporation (NOC) said the shutdown was directly ordered by Haftar's forces and would cut oil production by 800,000 barrels a day.

That would potentially hit Tripoli hard, as oil revenues pass through the capital. Southern fields that are under Haftar's control also face a threat of closure. "We call on all parties concerned to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire," said a draft of a communique to be discussed at the summit, reviewed in advance by Reuters.

Libya has had no stable central authority since dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. For more than five years it has had two rival governments in the east and the west, with streets controlled by armed groups. Haftar, the east's most powerful figure, has won backing from a range of foreign allies for an assault to capture Tripoli in the west, while Turkish support for Tripoli's effort to repel him has turned the conflict into a proxy war. More than 150,000 people have been displaced by fighting for the capital.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called the summit a "point of departure" for achieving a ceasefire and blocking the import of arms. "In the coming hours - not the coming days but the coming hours - the European states which belief in a diplomatic and political solution must immediately push for today's results to start to be implemented," he told reporters in Berlin.

BOTH SIDES UNWILLING TO LAY DOWN ARMS Italy, the former colonial power, has a particular interest in Libyan security as the main destination of hundreds of thousands of African migrants sent across the Mediterranean by smugglers who have taken advantage of Libya's lawlessness.

But since the NATO bombing campaign that helped overthrow Gaddafi, Western countries have stepped back from playing a decisive role in Libya, allowing Russia, Turkey and Arab states to take the lead as outside powers with the most clout. While the focus is on creating a ceasefire so that talks can restart, diplomats are worried that both sides would use any lull in fighting only to re-supply their frontlines.

"Both sides and their backers are not willing to lay down arms," said a Western diplomat. The draft communique calls on all parties to recognize the NOC as a sole entity authorized to sell Libyan crude and urges them to refrain from attacking oil facilities.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and European and Arab leaders were also due to attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to meet Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan. Leaders will not attempt to broker a power-sharing agreement between Haftar and the internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez al-Serraj.

In a column published by Politico on Saturday, Erdogan called on Europe to support Turkey's work in Libya providing military support to Serraj's government. Erdogan told reporters before his departure that militants such as Islamic state were exploiting Libya, adding that dialogue was the only way out of the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-EU industry chief to dismiss fears strict security rules could delay 5G

European industrial policy chief Thierry Breton is set to dismiss claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its rollout, weighing in on an increasingly tense debate in Germany over the risk posed by Chinas ...

UK's Johnson, France's Macron reiterate commitment to Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday to the Iran nuclear deal and agreed a long-term framework was needed, Downing Street said on Sunday.On Iran, the leaders reitera...

Sharma flounders in final round, finishes Tied-59th

Shubhankar Sharma endured an off day in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, finishing Tied-59th with a three-over 75, here on Sunday. Sharma began well with a birdie on the second and a series of pars but a soft bogey o...

Two from Nepal drown in Telangana

Two from Nepal drown in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI Two persons from Nepal, working at a polyhouse farming unit in Telanganas Medak district, drowned in awater storage point on the farm on Sunday, police said. Kishan and Naraya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020