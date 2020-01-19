Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's leader vows to boost nation's role in US alliance

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:33 IST
Japan's leader vows to boost nation's role in US alliance

Tokyo, Jan 19 (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Sunday to bolster his country's role under its security pact with the US in "outer space and cyberspace," as the allies marked the 60th anniversary of a treaty that has been the basis for their postwar defense alliance. Abe's grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who was prime minister at the time, signed the treaty in Washington on January 19, 1960, with President Dwight Eisenhower.

The treaty allows for the stationing of tens of thousands of US troops and the deployment of American warships in Japan. In exchange, the US is obligated to protect Japan in case of enemy attack. "We have elevated the relationship to one in which each of us, the U.S. and Japan, protects the other, thereby giving further force to the alliance," Abe said in his opening remarks.

"Going forward, it is incumbent upon us to make it even more robust, to make it a pillar for safeguarding peace and security in both outer space and cyberspace." The anniversary comes as Washington adds pressure on Japan to shoulder more of the financial cost and play a greater defense role in the Asia-Pacific region to make up for a receding US presence.

"As the security environment continues to evolve and new challenges arise, it is essential that our alliance further strengthen and deepen," President Donald Trump said in a statement marking the anniversary. "I am confident that in the months and years ahead, Japan's contributions to our mutual security will continue to grow, and the Alliance will continue to thrive."

The bilateral security treaty, initially designed to facilitate a greater US presence in the Asia-Pacific region as a deterrence to Soviet threats, is a legacy of the Cold War era. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Washington and Tokyo have redefined the pact as a pillar for maintaining stability and prosperity in the region in the face of new threats from China and North Korea. Sunday's anniversary was also a time for the grandchildren of the two leaders to revisit history. In his opening remarks, Abe told Mary Jean Eisenhower, who was a guest at Sunday's reception, that their grandfathers played golf together in 1957 at Burning Tree Club near New York, fostering a friendship that led to the signing of the treaty.

Abe and the younger Eisenhower together looked at photos of their grandfathers playing golf that were on exhibit outside a reception hall. President Eisenhower was to visit Tokyo for a ratification ceremony and perhaps another round of golf later in 1960, but the planned reunion never happened because escalating anti-U.S. military protests in Tokyo forced him to cancel his trip and Kishi to step down as prime minister.

Abe has pushed for Japan's Self-Defense Force to expand its international role and capability by bolstering cooperation and weapons compatibility with the US, as it increasingly works alongside American troops. Abe is also campaigning to achieve his and his grandfather's long-cherished dream of amending Japan's postwar, US-drafted pacifist constitution.

In 2015, Abe reinterpreted Japan's constitution to allow the use of force in defending Japan and its allies. He has bolstered Japan's defense budget, citing missile threats from China and North Korea. Since Trump took office three years ago, Japan has increasingly purchased costly American weapons, including F-35 stealth fighter jets, in an apparent attempt to reduce its trade surplus with the US. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

States have right to disagree with Centre, cannot be forced to implement 'unconstitutional' law: Cong on CAA

Amid the tussle between the Kerala government and the governor over the Left dispensation approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA, the Congress on Sunday said states have the right to disagree with the Centre and until the issue is re...

EXCLUSIVE-EU industry chief to dismiss fears strict security rules could delay 5G

European industrial policy chief Thierry Breton is set to dismiss claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its rollout, weighing in on an increasingly tense debate in Germany over the risk posed by Chinas ...

UK's Johnson, France's Macron reiterate commitment to Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday to the Iran nuclear deal and agreed a long-term framework was needed, Downing Street said on Sunday.On Iran, the leaders reitera...

Sharma flounders in final round, finishes Tied-59th

Shubhankar Sharma endured an off day in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, finishing Tied-59th with a three-over 75, here on Sunday. Sharma began well with a birdie on the second and a series of pars but a soft bogey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020