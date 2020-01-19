Left Menu
Development News Edition

House of Lords may hold sessions in the north of England: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:45 IST
House of Lords may hold sessions in the north of England: Report

The peers in the House of Lords may be moved up to the city of York or Birmingham in the north of England while the Parliament complex in London undergoes an extensive refurbishment programme in the coming years. According to 'The Sunday Times', British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is contemplating the move and has ordered a review into the practicalities. It is seen as part of his post-election pledge to better engage with voters from the traditionally Labour Party heartlands in the north of England, who voted Conservative and handed him a landslide win last December. Besides the Lords, Johnson also plans to hold temporary touring sessions of the House of Commons in different parts of the country. “The York proposal is much further along. The PM is also keen to have parliamentary sessions in the regions, be it Sunderland or Manchester, so people get a chance to feel democracy in action first hand,” a government source was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The Conservative Party has already announced that its campaign headquarters will move out of London, with the Midlands of England expected to be the new base. As part of the estimated 3.5-billion pounds restoration of the Houses of Parliament within the Palace of Westminster complex, a temporary setting is to be created within the Queen Elizabeth II Centre across the road for parliamentary sessions to be held for a period of six years starting 2025. Described as the biggest restoration project of its kind, it will mark the first time UK MPs would move out of their chamber since it was bombed during World War II.

It would seem that Johnson wants to use the necessary departure as an opportunity to develop a new purpose-built site in the north of England. The three-hour travel time by train between York and London is seen as manageable for ministers and officials. The location for a northern base is to be determined by a constitutional review to be launched in a few weeks’ time in spring. It is then expected to be followed by an architectural competition to design the new building.

“This will serve as a strong signal that we are serious about refocusing attention and investment away from London. It will set an example for the rest of the public sector and, of course, businesses looking to expand beyond the M25,” a Downing Street source told ‘The Sunday Times’. Disused government-owned land close to York railway station has apparently been identified as one possible site to build a new second chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

States have right to disagree with Centre, cannot be forced to implement 'unconstitutional' law: Cong on CAA

Amid the tussle between the Kerala government and the governor over the Left dispensation approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA, the Congress on Sunday said states have the right to disagree with the Centre and until the issue is re...

EXCLUSIVE-EU industry chief to dismiss fears strict security rules could delay 5G

European industrial policy chief Thierry Breton is set to dismiss claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its rollout, weighing in on an increasingly tense debate in Germany over the risk posed by Chinas ...

UK's Johnson, France's Macron reiterate commitment to Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday to the Iran nuclear deal and agreed a long-term framework was needed, Downing Street said on Sunday.On Iran, the leaders reitera...

Sharma flounders in final round, finishes Tied-59th

Shubhankar Sharma endured an off day in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, finishing Tied-59th with a three-over 75, here on Sunday. Sharma began well with a birdie on the second and a series of pars but a soft bogey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020