Pompeo sees progress towards ceasefire in Libya at Berlin summit
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday progress had been made at a peace summit in Germany towards reaching a full-fledged ceasefire in Libya's war.
He also told reporters he hoped Libyan oil facilities, blocked by factions loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar, will reopen as a result of the summit.
