Pompeo sees progress towards ceasefire in Libya at Berlin summit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday progress had been made at a peace summit in Germany towards reaching a full-fledged ceasefire in Libya's war.

He also told reporters he hoped Libyan oil facilities, blocked by factions loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar, will reopen as a result of the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

