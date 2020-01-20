Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea confims first case of coronavirus

South Korea on Monday confirmed the first case of mysterious coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 12:28 IST
South Korea confims first case of coronavirus
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

South Korea on Monday confirmed the first case of mysterious coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a Chinese woman suffered a fever and respiratory problems upon arrival at Incheon international airport from China's Wuhan city on January 19, Sputnik reported.

The woman is currently in quarantine and receiving treatment. The first case of this disease was reported in Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases.

Meanwhile, China has reported the third death from coronavirus and nearly 140 new cases as the disease caused by a mysterious virus spread in other parts of the country. Health authorities in Beijing confirmed two more cases of the virus on Monday, while Guangdong authorities reported one case of coronavirus. This indicates that the virus has spread domestically beyond the central city of Wuhan.

Additionally, two cases have been reported one each in Thailand and Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's Kim taps tough-talking military veteran as foreign minister

North Koreas new foreign minister is a former defence commander with little diplomatic experience, spotlighting leader Kim Jong Uns reliance on party and military loyalists at a sensitive time amid stalled U.S. talks, analysts in Seoul said...

Euro government bond yields largely stable, but Italy dips

European government bond yields traded neutral Monday ahead of key economic events this week such as the World Economic Forum in Davos and European Central Bank meeting. Italian yields, however, were down nearly 3 basis points, continuing d...

UPDATE 1-Strikes to hit French economy by 0.1 percentage points -Le Maire

The current wave of strikes in France will hit the countrys economy by 0.1 percentage points over the course of one quarter, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.Le Maire did not indicate which quarter he was talking about,...

Nagaland CM calls on Rajnath Singh

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today, Office of Defence Minister tweeted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020