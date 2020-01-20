Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Orwell's wife let him offer sex to female friend - letters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:07 IST
George Orwell's wife let him offer sex to female friend - letters
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

British writer George Orwell wrote to a female friend to say that they could have sex twice a year with his wife's approval, a set of letters bought by Orwell's son show, nearly 70 years after his death. Orwell met Brenda Salkeld a few years before his first publishing success, "Down and Out in Paris and London" in 1933 and she became an influence on his writing, according to the letters which were reported in The Times newspaper on Monday.

Orwell told Salkeld that his first wife, Eileen O'Shaughnessy, understood his desires and "she wished I could sleep with you about twice a year, just to keep me happy". In an earlier letter, he wrote: "I don't know if you have ever realized quite how much you mean to me. Besides, you said you thought you would finally take a lover, and if so I don't see why it shouldn't be me."

He continued to write to her until 1949 - just before his second wedding and only weeks before his death. The letters showed he used Salkeld as a sounding board for his ideas. Orwell's son, Richard Blair, said he bought the letters to give to the George Orwell Archive at University College London.

Another set of letters bought by Blair also showed Orwell's continued admiration for a former lover, Eleanor Jacques. Blair told The Times that the letters showed Jacques and Salkeld "had far more influence on him than first supposed."

"They were very personal letters," he said. "I think there was a bit of physical contact in both cases from time to time. He liked very strong women. Women who had an opinion. That is what attracted him. The fact he got anything after that was a bonus." Orwell, who also wrote the novels "Animal Farm" and "Nineteen Eighty-Four", remains widely known for his criticism of governments and totalitarianism. The 70th anniversary of Orwell's death will be on Jan. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Digvijaya hails MP women officials who took on BJP protesters

A day after two women officials in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district took on BJP workers during a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protest, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted praising their valour. In videos which went viral on soc...

Sena leader Khotkar blames Danve for assembly poll defeat

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khoktar have regretted not contesting the April 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jalna against BJP MP Raosaheb Danve and apologized to the people of the constituency for his decision. Khotkar ...

Spacewalking astronauts wrapping up battery improvements

A pair of spacewalking astronauts tackled one last round of battery improvements outside the International Space Station on Monday. NASAs Jessica Meir and Christina Koch floated out to finish the work they began last week. The women had one...

Ukraine reports first H5 bird flu case in three years - OIE

Ukraine has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus on a farm in the west-central part of the country, the first of such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday.Cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020