Lawyer: Hawks F Parsons has 'permanent' injuries from crash

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons sustained "permanent injuries" in last week's automobile accident caused by an alleged drunk driver, according to a law firm representing the NBA veteran. A statement issued Monday by the firm Morgan & Morgan said the 31-year-old Parsons "suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum" in the crash.

Parsons was driving home from practice at approximately 2 p.m. ET last Wednesday when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident. According to the firm, the unidentified driver who allegedly caused the accident was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. "Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred," said the statement from Morgan & Morgan.

The firm said Parsons' injuries are potentially career-ending. The Hawks issued a statement last week saying he had been diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash. He was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Parsons is in his ninth NBA season and first with Atlanta. He has played in only five games, averaging 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 10.8 minutes.

A second-round pick by Houston in 2011, he has career averages of 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds with the Rockets (2011-14), Dallas Mavericks (2014-16), Memphis Grizzlies (2016-19) and Hawks. Parsons signed a four-year, $94.8 million contract with the Grizzlies in July 2016 but has been plagued by knee injuries.

