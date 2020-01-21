WHO to hold emergency meeting as SARS-like virus spreads in Asia

Geneva, Jan 20 (AFP) The World Health Organization said Monday that a key emergency committee would meet this week to discuss a new SARS-like virus spreading across China after it reached three other Asian countries.

The WHO panel will meet in Geneva on Wednesday to determine whether to declare the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern" -- a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.

