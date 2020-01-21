World Economic Forum dedicates a session of Digital Safety for Youth

Keeping in view the importance of digital safety in this age of internet and social media platforms, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has dedicated a session of 'Open Youth Program' for digital safety for youth on January 24. The four days' annual conference of the forum was inaugurated in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, January 21.

"The increased use of social media networks and the digital technology changes over the past 10 years have shaped a generation of digital natives, yet they lack awareness of significant cyber risks. How can young people, educators and policy and corporate leaders ensure responsible behavior for the digital safety of all," said the concept note on the 'Digital Safety for Youth' to be organized from 9 am to 10.30 am on the last day of the WEF 2020. The safety of data on internet and individual privacy have become global issues these days. Besides, the policy makers and experts are concerned with the increasing adverse effects of the technology on health of youths and children. The 1.5-hour discussion will feature Andria Zafirakou, Teacher, Arts and Textile Alperton Community School, United Kingdom; Molly Burke, YouTuber, Motivational Speaker, Author and Commercial Model; Molly Burke Corp., USA; Laura Deaner, Global Chief Information Security Officer, S&P Global, USA and Naeem Dalal, Global Shaper, Lusaka Hub, Zambia. Urs Gredig, Head Programs, CNNMoney Switzerland will be moderator of this session.

In addition to digital safety, the WEF 2020 has taken up six more crucial topics for discussion in the open youth program. They are - Free to Be LGBTI, the Power of Youth, The Conversation with will I am, Disability Inclusion, Ending Modern Slavery and the Disposable Society.

According WEF, an average citizen in an OECD country generates 2 kg of garbage per day. The panelists will discuss the ways to reach some solutions on how to minimize the waste creation. However, the slavery of the pre-modern age has ended but the cruel elements of slavery still prevail in the modern society in various forms. The child labor, bonded labor, forced labor, forced marriage, domestic servitude, work without pay or work to pay off a debt are some forms of the modern slavery. According to an estimate of WEF, about 40 million people are victims of modern slavery; seven out of 10 victims are women and one in four are children. The estimates suggest that more than 1.3 billion people in the world live with a disability, whether it's visible or not.

"Fifty years after the Stonewall riots in New York City and the birth of the gay liberation movement, LGBTI youth still faces rejection and discrimination, resulting in high mental health and suicide rates among LGBTI youth. How can schools and families contribute to safe and inclusive environments for all," said WEF in the concept note for Free to Be LGBTI. The discussion will feature Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Media and Digitization of Luxembourg; Wanuri Kahiu, Filmmaker, AFROBUBBLEGUM, Kenya; Geena Rocero, Founder, GenderProud, USA; Shamina Singh, President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard, USA; and Ana Mari Cauce, President, University of Washington, USA.

