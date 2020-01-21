Left Menu
Three rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: security sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 03:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 03:13 IST
Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital's high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties. Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

