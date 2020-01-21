Three rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside Baghdad's Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the U.S. embassy.

