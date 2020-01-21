Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to end early release of terror prisoners

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 06:14 IST
UK to end early release of terror prisoners
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain on Tuesday unveiled plans to end the early release of terrorist prisoners and increase their sentences, following last year's London Bridge attack by convicted terrorist Usman Khan. The government said it would launch a "major review" of how convicted terrorists are managed in response to the November 29 violence, which saw Khan kill two people before being shot dead by police.

The attack, which occurred during the general election campaign, immediately became highly politicized as Khan had already served time for terror offenses before being released early. The reforms announced aim to ensure those convicted of serious offences, such as preparing acts of terrorism or directing a terrorist organization, spend at least 14 years in prison.

They will also force such offenders to serve their whole sentence behind bars -- rather than be eligible for early release -- and overhaul the terrorist licensing rules. "The senseless terror attack... in November confronted us with some hard truths about how we deal with terrorist offenders," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said in a statement.

"Today we are... giving police and probation officers the resources they need to investigate and track offenders, introducing tougher sentences, and launching major reviews into how offenders are managed after they are released." Jonathan Hall, the government's independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, will oversee "a sweeping independent review" of the multi-agency system dealing with terrorism offenders, the statement added.

The proposed bill will double the number of probation officers specializing in terrorism prisoners and introduce measures such as polygraph testing. It will increase the number of places available in probation hostels so officials can keep closer tabs on terrorists in the weeks after their release from prison.

The government said it would also review the support available to victims of terrorism, pledging to invest 500,000 pounds (USD 650,000, 586,000 euros) "to ensure more victims get the support and advice they need, faster". It will simultaneously increase the counter-terrorism police budget by 90 million pounds to 906 million pounds in the coming financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Knicks defeat struggling Cavaliers

Marcus Morris four-point play capped a game-turning run of 15 unanswered points in the third quarter as the visiting New York Knicks pulled away from the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 106-86 win Monday night. The Knicks, playing on the road on ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Tony Hall to step down as BBC director-general in summer httpson.ft.com2TH2cQs - UK faces fin...

Tennis-British number one Konta felled by Jabeur at first hurdle

British number one Johanna Konta tumbled out in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 defeat at the hands of Tunisias world number 78 Ons Jabeur. The 12th seed, clearly not yet match fit on her retur...

Italy Senate panel says Salvini kidnapping probe should go ahead

An Italian Senate committee on Monday approved a courts request to pursue an investigation into far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, a move that could give rise to a trial for alleged kidnapping of migrants.If definitively found guilty t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020