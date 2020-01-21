South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

South African Airways (SAA) has canceled "a few domestic flights," the state airline's spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly. SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 billion rands ($137 million) of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month.

SAA said on Monday that flights were operating normally. ($1 = 14.5682 rand)

