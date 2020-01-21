China's national health commission to hold briefing on coronavirus Wednesday -notice

China's national health commission will hold a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to a notice issued by the cabinet's press office.

Four people have now died from the new virus, with many of the patients coming from the central city of Wuhan. Globally, there are 223 cases as of Tuesday.

