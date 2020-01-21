South African Airways cancels some flights to Munich to save cash

South African Airways said on Tuesday that it had canceled some domestic flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town and Johannesburg and Durban, and some international flights from Johannesburg to Munich, to save cash. The state airline is battling for its survival after entering bankruptcy protection last month.

"These cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimize the airline's position ahead of any further capital investment," SAA said in a statement, adding that it was working to accommodate affected customers on other flights. "SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days."

