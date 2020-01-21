Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South African Airways cancels flights in fight for survival

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:35 IST
UPDATE 2-South African Airways cancels flights in fight for survival
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / Aero Icarus

South African Airways (SAA) has canceled some domestic flights between its Johannesburg hub and Cape Town and Durban, and some international flights to Munich, the state airline said on Tuesday, as it fights for its survival.

SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 billion rands ($137 million) of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month. "These cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimize the airline's position," SAA said in a statement, adding that it was working to accommodate affected customers on other flights.

"SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days." The airline is one of several South African state entities, including power company Eskom, mired in financial crisis after nearly a decade of mismanagement.

State companies' financial problems are seen as one of the biggest threats to Africa's most industrialized economy and have helped push the country's credit rating to the brink of junk status. SAA said flight cancellations on the domestic and Munich routes were planned until Friday.

A booking system used by travel agents showed that 19 SAA flights had been canceled so far, according to a representative of a local travel agent. The airline's business rescue practitioners held talks with the government at the weekend to try to find a solution on the promised funding but failed to reach a breakthrough.

On Sunday, the public enterprises' ministry said it was still talking with the National Treasury to raise funds for SAA. Last week, a senior trade union official said SAA might have to suspend some flights and delay salary payments if the government didn't come up with a plan to provide the 2 billion rands soon.

($1 = 14.5682 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank Group EDs committed to supporting Egypt's development priorities

A World Bank Group delegation of Executive Directors concluded a four-day visit to Egypt today, expressing its commitment to continue supporting Egypts development priorities. During its visit, the delegation met with H.E. President Abdel F...

UPDATE 1-German government bond yield at one-week low amid coronavirus worries

Germanys 10-year government bond yield touched one-week lows on Tuesday as worries over a new virus in China pushed investors into a risk-off mood. China reported the fourth death from the coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of cases conti...

Expectations not added pressure, makes me work harder: Sindhu

World champion PV Sindhu said sky-high expectation from her makes her work even harder as she aims at a second medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in July-August. From the Rio Olympics to now, my life has changed a lot. I won a lot and I l...

UPDATE 1-Iranian MP offers $3 million reward for "whoever kills Trump" - ISNA

An Iranian lawmaker offered a 3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday amid Tehrans latest standoff with Washington. Ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020