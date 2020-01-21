Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing plans to stage first flight of 777X plane this week -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:29 IST
Boeing plans to stage first flight of 777X plane this week -sources
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Boeing plans to carry out the first test flight of its delayed 777X airplane later this week, said two people familiar with the matter on Tuesday. A source close to one of the wide-body jet's nine firm customers said the flight would take place on Thursday or Friday at Boeing's commercial base outside Seattle, depending on weather.

Another person familiar with the programme said the flight would happen late this week. Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment.

Boeing has said its largest ever twin-engined model, designed to hold on average 406 people, would fly for the first time in early 2020, with the first jet on track to be delivered in 2021. It was originally due to be delivered in mid-2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Pru Life shares marginally up on Q3 earnings

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday ended marginally up after the firm reported a slight increase in net income. The stock opened at Rs 488 and gained 0.12 percent to close at Rs 489 on the BSE.On the NSE, the scrip...

Deadly storm lashing Spain closes schools, cuts power

Barcelona, Jan 21 AFP A winter storm which has killed three people lashed much of eastern Spain for a third day Tuesday, cutting power, forcing the closure of schools and severing road and rail links. National weather agency Aemet placed mo...

Congress forms 11-member panel to ensure better coordination between party and government in Punjab, Asha Kumari is chairperson.

Congress forms 11-member panel to ensure better coordination between party and government in Punjab, Asha Kumari is chairperson....

Soccer-Sheffield United sign defender Robinson from Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a 2-12 year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Robinson, who started his career at Liverpool, joined Forest in 2018 and went on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020