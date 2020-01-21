Left Menu
Development News Edition

WWII bomb made safe in Germany city of Cologne

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurtammain
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:59 IST
WWII bomb made safe in Germany city of Cologne

Frankfurt Am Main, Jan 21 (AFP) German experts defused a World War II bomb in Cologne on Tuesday that had forced the evacuation of thousands of office workers and disrupted rail and ship traffic. The 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) US bomb -- dropped during a heavy bombardment of the western German city -- "no longer poses a danger", the city said in a statement shortly before midday (1100 GMT).

Construction workers found the bomb on the right bank of the Rhine river on Monday evening, prompting the evacuation of nearby offices including those of broadcaster RTL and the Cologne Opera. Very few people live in the area, which is primarily a business district.

"The roughly 10,000 employees of the affected companies and the 15 residents may return to their buildings," said the city's the statement. The nearby Hohenzollern rail and pedestrian bridge, which leads to Cologne's famous Dom cathedral and central train station on the opposite bank, was closed during the defusing efforts, severely disrupting rail traffic.

After the bomb was deactivated in an operation that took less than an hour, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced that the bridge had reopened, as had Cologne's smaller Messe/Deutz station. The rail firm warned passengers to expect some knock-on effects from the earlier delays and cancellations.

The airspace above the exclusion zone was also reopened and river traffic was allowed to resume after a short interruption in one of the world's busiest waterways. World War II bombs are regularly unearthed in Germany.

Earlier this month, some 14,000 people had to leave their homes in Dortmund after two unexploded bombs were found in the city centre. In 2017, the discovery of a 1.4-tonne bomb in Frankfurt prompted the evacuation of 65,000 people -- the largest such operation since the end of the war in Europe in 1945. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Around 18 injured in Hyderabad after stray dog attack

Around 18 injured in Hyderabad after stray dog attack Hyderabad, Jan 21 PTI About 18 people, most of them children, were injured on Tuesday after three stray dogs, including one suspected of having rabies, attacked them at Ameerpet a...

Necsa appointments: New board members appointed; David Nicholls to chair

South Africas energy minister Gwede Mantashe has appointed seven board members at state nuclear firm Necsa, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.The appointments follow the resignation last week of N...

Morphed 'Tanhaji' clip likens PM to Shivaji, Del CM to villain

A morphed video clip depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as his trusted military commander Tanhaji and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as the villainous character from Ajay Devgns Bollywood ...

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars. Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020