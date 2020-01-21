Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan journalist detained for 'anti-state' Facebook posts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:38 IST
Pakistan journalist detained for 'anti-state' Facebook posts

Islamabad, Jan 21 (AFP) A Pakistani journalist critical of the government and the army has been detained for five days for having published "anti-state" comments online, his lawyer told AFP Tuesday, in a new illustration of shrinking freedoms in Pakistan. Azhar-ul Haq Wahid, who worked for a small television and newspaper with a limited readership, made several comments about the Pakistani establishment on his Facebook account.

He recently wrote that a court decision to lift the death penalty on former military ruler Pervez Musharraf had "mocked" the constitution. A police report said "anti-state and defamatory material against the public functionaries and state departments" was noted on his Facebook account, according to a copy seen by AFP.

Wahid was arrested last Thursday in the eastern city of Lahore, and has been in custody since. His lawyer Mian Dawood said a court must decide his bail later this week. The arrest "is only to threaten the freedom of media" which has faced "blatant censorship for last three years in Pakistan", Dawood told AFP.

It is "clearly another attempt to intimidate journalists who refuse to be censored," said the head of the Asia-Pacific office of Reporters Without Borders Daniel Bastard, asking the Pakistani justice "dismiss the charges against Wahid and free him at once. Pakistan has long been one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, once caught between Islamist militants and the powerful security establishment.

However security has dramatically improved in recent years. Now Pakistani media complain of increasing censorship and pressure by the military establishment. In 2018 the Committee to Protect Journalists noted that the military had "quietly but effectively" imposed strict limits on the scope of general news reporting. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Church vandalised in Bengaluru by miscreants

A church has been vandalised by unidentified miscreants here on Monday.The miscreants reportedly attacked the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town in the city.Further details are awaited. ANI...

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because nobody liked him. Clinton also weig...

Chinese doctor investigating virus outbreak says he was infected

A Chinese physician who was investigating the outbreak of a mysterious new virus in central China says he has himself been infected. Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijings Peking University First Hospital, ...

Hamas chief to remain outside Gaza for months: deputy

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas will remain outside the Gaza Strip the group runs for up to a year, a senior official said on Tuesday. Ismail Haniya left Gaza in December on his first major foreign tour since taking ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020