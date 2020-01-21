Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Two protesters killed as Iraqi police struggle to stem unrest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bagdad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Two protesters killed as Iraqi police struggle to stem unrest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two protesters died in Iraq on Tuesday as police fought running street battles with anti-government demonstrators, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse stone-throwing youths demanding reform of what they see as a corrupt political system.

A Reuters photographer saw one protester die after being hit in the head by a tear gas canister fired by security forces on Baghdad's Mohammed al-Qassim highway. Fellow protesters carried his body away in a tuk-tuk in clouds of tear gas. Another demonstrator succumbed to a bullet wound sustained on Monday in the city of Baquba, where at least 50 demonstrators were wounded, medical sources said.

Clashes erupted for a third straight day in Baghdad's Tayaran Square, in southern cities including Basra, and in the Shi'ite holy cities of Kerbala and Najaf. Mostly young protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. "We call for the resignation of the government, and an independent prime minister who does not belong to any party," said a hooded protester in Baghdad who declined to give his name.

Outgoing prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi urged an end to violent demonstrations, saying they could further destabilize Iraq at a time of great regional friction. Iraq has been beset by unrest since Oct. 1. The protesters are demanding an end to what they say is deeply-rooted corruption among an elite that has run Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. More than 450 people have been killed.

President Barham Salih is expected to appoint a new premier this week, state media reported, to replace Mahdi, who has been forced out by the demonstrations. State TV said Salih had three candidates to lead a transitional government that would ease popular anger and could make an announcement within hours.

Six Iraqis including two police officers died in clashes across the country on Monday, and scores were wounded. Protests resumed over the weekend after a lull of several weeks. Demonstrators want to rebuild momentum after attention turned to the threat of a U.S.-Iran conflict following Washington's killing of Tehran's top general in an airstrike inside Iraq.

The killing of Qassem Soleimani, to which Tehran responded with a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces, has highlighted the influence of foreign powers in Iraq, especially Iran and the United States. Three Katyusha rockets fell inside the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, on Tuesday, police sources said. The rockets were launched from the Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad and two landed near the U.S. embassy, the sources said.

"Embassies are our guests, and attacking our guests is attacking Iraq, especially in these conditions," Abdul Mahdi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UP Cabinet nod to scheme to give financial help to kin of farmers who die working in fields

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a scheme for providing financial assistance to the family of farmers who die or become handicapped while working in the fields. Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, if ...

Diplomat Nassif Hitti to be named Lebanon foreign minister - sources

A former Lebanese ambassador to the Arab League, Nassif Hitti, is set to be named foreign minister in the new government, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.Lebanons new government will be announced later on Tuesday, polit...

UPDATE 2-French workers turn to sabotage as transport strike flags

French energy workers protesting against President Emmanuel Macrons pension reform plans cut power to Paris wholesale food market on Tuesday in the latest of a series of sabotage and wildcat actions as a weeks-long transport strike loses mo...

Guatemala's children bear brunt of prolonged drought and rising heat

Rising numbers of children in Guatemala are going hungry as drought linked to climate change reduces food harvests, fueling child malnutrition rates in the Central American nation, the United Nations and charities said.Guatemala, which has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020