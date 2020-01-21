Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Tech must diversify to avoid inbuilt bias, says Facebook's Sandberg

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 23:49 IST
INTERVIEW-Tech must diversify to avoid inbuilt bias, says Facebook's Sandberg

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Technology firms must address bias in their algorithms amid concerns that artificial intelligence is enabling sexist discrimination against women and girls, Facebook Inc's operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Tuesday.

Sandberg, 50, said the male-dominated industry must hire more women to ensure its platforms represent the billions of people that use them. "We really have to work hard to not have those biases become part of technology, which means we need more women in the field," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in London.

Sandberg is one of the most powerful women in technology and is also known for her feminist "Lean In" initiative which urges women to aim for top jobs and highlights sexist barriers in the workplace. The executive, whose net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion by Forbes, worked for Google before jumping ship to Facebook more than a decade ago, where she has helped build the social network site into a global media juggernaut.

Technology has given women "access to resources and a voice", said Sandberg on the sidelines of a 'Lean in' event attended by women business leaders. But the tech sector - known for its often macho "brogrammer" culture - has faced criticism for failing to promote women into senior roles.

Campaigners warn that technology can reflect societal bias, while world wide web inventor Tim Berners-Lee has said artificial intelligence (AI) must be better tested to ensure it does not discriminate against minorities. Amazon was forced to scrap an AI recruiting engine in 2018 after it was found to discriminate against women, while the United Nations has warned that popular voice-activated digital 'helpers' can reinforce social norms.

Women are still held back by expectations that they should be emotional and giving while men are seen as natural leaders, Sandberg told Lean In followers - biases that she acknowledged could also be written into technology. She cited the low numbers of women entering computer science degrees as a concern, saying they should be encouraged into the field to ensure a diversity of voices.

Facebook has faced criticism from rights groups for failing to tackle abuse and sexual harassment on its platform used by more than 2 billion people worldwide. "We have very firm policies against hate, against violence, against bullying, and we do all we can to find this stuff quickly and take it down," she said, adding Facebook has developed technology to identify and remove banned materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Canada PM denies talking to queen about Harry, Meghan security

Montreal, Jan 21 AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denied having spoken directly with Queen Elizabeth II about the costs of providing security for Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son. The British press has report...

DAVOS-World needs to prepare for "millions" of climate displaced - U.N.

The world needs to prepare for millions of people being driven from their homes by the impact of climate change, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Tuesday. Speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum, Filippo Gra...

Vale, auditor charged over deadly Brazil dam collapse: official

Belo Horizonte Brazil, Jan 21 AFP State prosecutors in Brazil on Tuesday charged mining giant Vale, its German auditor and 16 individuals over a massive dam collapse that killed 270 people last year. The January 25 tailings dam rupture in t...

UPDATE 2-Brazil charges ex-Vale CEO with homicide for dam disaster

Brazilian state prosecutors have charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of miner Vale, and 15 other people with homicide for a dam disaster last year that killed more than 250 people, according to the charging document seen b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020